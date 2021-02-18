The Walking Dead: Lauren Cohan Just Can't Hate Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Whichever side of the debate you fall on, if you're a viewer of The Walking Dead then you know that the 800 lb. "narrative" in the corner is what's going to go down once Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) have some less-than-quality time together. So it's no surprise that when the AMC series returns on February 28 (February 21 on AMC+) with six episodes meant to bridge Seasons 10 and 11 as well as fill in some gaps during the post-Rick Grimes time jump, it won't be wasting any time putting them in each other's sights. Is mini-season-opener "Home Sweet Home" soon enough for you? Thankfully, the on-screen animosity translates into something that's the complete opposite in reality. Cohan just can't bring herself to hate Morgan. Sorry, but she just can't. Want proof?

In the following clip from Live with Kelly and Ryan, co-host Kelly Ripa reveals to Cohan that in her household Morgan is referred to as "St. Jeffrey Dean Morgan." Cohan understands, explaining that while Maggie is "out for blood" against Negan, Morgan doesn't make it easy to inspire hate. Hell, Cohan admits that he's never even got her really angry- as you'll see in the video below:

Meanwhile, leave it The Walking Dead social media folk over at Skybound to take a beautiful moment between two reunited cast members rocking COVID-safe elbow bumps and a heartbreaking-yet-pretty-damn-fun twist on it:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Walking Dead (@thewalkingdead)

Here's Your Look at The Walking Dead Season 10C

Some of the new faces joining the cast of The Walking Dead include Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason, Scorpion) as Mays, Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill, White Collar, Friday Night In with the Morgans) as Lucille, Okea Eme-Akwari (Greenland, Cobra Kai), and C. Thomas Howell (The Outsiders, The Hitcher) reprising his role as a Season 9 Hilltop resident. The six new episodes will debut Sunday, February 28, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT, followed by a new episode of Talking Dead each week.

Last time on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

EPISODE 1017 – "Home Sweet Home": Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has returned with a story she is not ready to share, even when her past catches up to her. Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) safety is at stake again. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie fight an unseen and unknown threat. Director: David Boyd / Writers: Kevin Deiboldt & Corey Reed.

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

EPISODE 1018 – "Find Me": An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest. Director: David Boyd / Writer: Nicole Mirante-Matthews.

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

EPISODE 1019 – "One More": Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test. Director: Laura Belsey / Writers: Erik Mountain & Jim Barnes.

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

EPISODE 1020 – "Splinter": Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated. Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel. Director: Laura Belsey / Writers: Julia Ruchman & Vivian Tse.

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

EPISODE 1021 – "Diverged": Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent? Director: David Boyd / Writer: Heather Bellson.

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

EPISODE 1022 – "Here's Negan": Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future. Director: Laura Belsey / Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.