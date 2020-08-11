The Walking Dead: Matt Mangum's "F**king Fun" Andrew Lincoln Moment

As fans of The Walking Dead universe check off the days until The Walking Dead returns for its season 10 "finale," Fear the Walking Dead returns for the sixth season, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres its two-season limited run (more on all of that in a minute), it's also time to check in with Johnny O'Dell and Skybound's Talk Dead to Me podcast. In case you didn't check in with the previous two episodes (Pollyanna McIntosh and Alexa Mansour), the format has changed and focuses on O'Dell having one-on-one interviews with various guests from the Walking Dead community.

This week, Matt Mangum discusses what it was like laying D.J., the once high ranking member of the Saviors who would go a redemption run during the time jump and coming out of it a resident of the Alexandria Safe-Zone and trusted community protector. You can check out the entire podcast below but first? Check out the following clip where Mangum offers a little insight into what Andrew Lincoln is like on set- and how much "f**king fun" he still found it even in the ninth season.

Time to break out your TWD universe scorecards to make sure they're up-todate: The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of The Walking Dead makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, Fear the Walking Dead starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be the eleventh season this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero, with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.