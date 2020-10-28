The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus on Different Daryl/Carol Spinoff Plan

Earlier this month, AMC's The Walking Dead offered fans a sample of a table read for one of the "extra episodes" that are currently in production. The scene from "Home Sweet Home" featured Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), Melissa McBride (Carol), Norman Reedus (Daryl), Angel Theory (Kelly), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Cailey Fleming (Judith), and Khary Payton (serving as narrator), with the primary focus being a brief exchange between Maggie and Negan. From there, we were given a sample of a conversation between Maggie, Daryl, and Carol where Carol admits to making the deal with Negan for Alpha's (Samantha Morton) head and he Negan was involved with the burning of Hilltop. If that's not enough to get you thinking about the long-running series' final 30 episodes and how it will all wrap up, then we're not sure what's left to light that fire.

But what about after the series ends in 2022? We know that Scott M. Gimple has the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead on the way, but most eyeballs are fixated on the Carol/Daryl-focused spinoff being spearheaded by TWD EP and showrunner Angela Kang. Speaking with EW Live (SiriusXM, channel 109), Reedus offered up some background intel on how the idea of the spinoff came about – and in case anyone's wondering? The concept started during "The Storm," 2018's ninth season finale. "Angela and I started talking about it during the episode Greg directed with the snow. I remember that we started talking about it then," Reedus revealed. "I was pitching these ideas, 'cause it was kind of like 'After eight years really, where do you see this show going?' And I had an idea and I kind of threw it out there and we talked about it a lot."

One of the biggest changes since the spinoff was first discussed ties directly into The Walking Dead itself. Since there were no plans to end the series back when the conversations first began, the plan was for Daryl and Carol to leave TWD while it was still on the sir. The plan was to have the duo make guest appearances during the season to check in before heading back out on another adventure (on their show). Clearly, that's changed now. "I didn't know the flagship show would end," Reedus explained. "The whole thing was we would take off and we'd come back and check in and we would take off. So I didn't know that was going to happen. And to be honest, I was hoping that would never happen because, you know, that's the mothership. I'm scared to leave the mothership. That's scary new ground. I mean, I'm excited for the spin-off and I'm excited for the type of show it will be, but I didn't see that coming that. That kind of came out of nowhere."

While TWD wrapping up its run after an extended 11th season wasn't on his radar, like many viewers Reedus got a sense in the 10th season premiere that something was in the works when the "New Mexico" conversation took place between Daryl and Carol. "When I read that in that first episode of that season, I was like, 'Oh, that's from the thing we talked about!'", he explained. "We didn't speak of that area of the world in particular, but I was like, 'So, this is where that's coming from.' I think it sort of set the tone for it, for sure."