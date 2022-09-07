The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus on "Horrible", "Terrifying" Set Injury

With the final run of episodes set to kick off next month for AMC's The Walking Dead, we're taking a minute to look back at a very scary and all-too-real moment during filming on the 11th season. Back in March, it was reported that Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) had suffered a head injury on the set of the long-running series. "Norman suffered a concussion on set. He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern," the actor's spokesperson Jeffrey Chassen released at the time. Six months later, Reedus opened up about the incident to EW's Dalton Ross for an upcoming special Fall TV issue, discussing the severity of the concussion, how he handles the headaches, and more. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Looking Back on His Injury:" "Oh dude, that was horrible. That whole ordeal, for me personally, was terrifying. I thought I was going to die. It was very serious. It was scary. I've been hit in the face and the head a million times. I've gone through car windows, but that one rung my bell."

On Post-Injury Tests & Precautions: "I had a neurologist. I had all sorts of s***. I failed the light test. I had a security guard in the driveway, just in case. I was holding onto the walls, walking through the rooms. It was nuts."

On How He Handles the Headaches: "I have headaches already because I have a metal eye socket and light sometimes affects me in weird ways. I'm sitting in the dark right now. And then you download every calming app you can possibly find, you're listening to crickets on your phone and waterfalls, but then you have the ringer off, so nobody can really get in touch with you because they're like, 'Do not answer your phone. Do not watch television. Just sit in the dark.' And I'm listening to waterfalls and rain. I did listen to the New York City rain app a lot."

Reedus Hated Feeling He Was Responsible for Production Delay: "You're shooting over a year, and now we're having to postpone some of the shooting because I'm lying in bed," So the guilt of me not being at work and people are like, 'Are we going to go a week over? Are we going two weeks over?' — that was bothering me."