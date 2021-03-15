The Walking Dead S11 Teaser: Can They Have Their Cake & Eat It, Too?

So for the past two weeks, AMC's The Walking Dead has been dropping teasers for the coming of a "New World Order" when the long-running series' 11th and final season premieres this summer. First, we had a look at an ominous interrogation room- following that, a camera focused on some ice cream cones (real or display?) along with some seriously creepy distortion. Add into the mix Michael James Shaw (Blood & Treasure) as Mercer, the leader of the Commonwealth military (who becomes romantically involved with Princess in the comics), and you start to get a much clearer picture of just how big of presence the Commonwealth is going to be.

This week, we have yet another look at things to come in the form of a beautiful cake on a rotating display with the sounds of what appears to be normal, everyday life- just make sure to pause between the distortions:

A New World Order. The final season begins Summer 2021. pic.twitter.com/yLEdOYZirf — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 15, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead)

Here's What's Still Ahead for The Walking Dead Season 10C

Last time on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

EPISODE 1020 – "Splinter": Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated. Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel. Director: Laura Belsey / Writers: Julia Ruchman & Vivian Tse.

EPISODE 1021 – "Diverged": Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent? Director: David Boyd / Writer: Heather Bellson.

EPISODE 1022 – "Here's Negan": Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future. Director: Laura Belsey / Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.