The Walking Dead S11E03 "Hunted" Gets Huge Preview Images Release

Earlier today, we took a look at the really bad situation that Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and the rest of our survivors have found themselves in heading into the next episode of AMC's The Walking Dead, "Hunted". The broken & battered group has run head-first into the buzzsaw that is the Reapers, and it's already not going well (check out our review here). But as we're about to see from the following preview images for Sunday, the spotlight also shines on Alexandria as Carol (Melissa McBride), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and Kelly (Angel Theory) attempt to catch horses for Alexandria; Meanwhile, we see how Judith (Cailey Fleming), RJ (Antony Azor), Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), and Gracie (Anabelle Holloway) deal with their parents being gone:

Here's a look back at a sneak preview for this Sunday's episode "Hunted" as Maggie looks to stay on step ahead of a stalking Reaper, with The Walking Dead returning to AMC this Sunday night:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Maggie VS the Reapers' Sneak Peek Ep. 1103 | The Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-k-uzceDy4w)

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3 "Hunted": Maggie's mission team gets separated and hunted by the Reapers; Carol, Rosita, Magna and Kelly attempt to catch horses for Alexandria; Judith, RJ, Hershel and Gracie cope with their parents going away. Directed by Frederick E.O. Toye & written by Vivian Tse.

Here's a look at the epic first trailer for the return of The Walking Dead that was released during Comic-Con@Home (make sure to stay through to the very end)- and if you think the Reapers look like a different and very dangerous group? That's because they are. AMC also released four mini-teasers for the long-running series' final run, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a greater sense of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead Season 11 Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oTBd0C8NfI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Survivor Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnK3L9swSdg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Outnumbered Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jADxJMsgOCE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Guarded Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbi6Vu5TA9M)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Threatened Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2J5JjD7Zlh4)

Previously on "The Walking Dead," our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.

They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.

