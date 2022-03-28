The Walking Dead S11E15 "Trust" Images Preview Hilltop vs Commonwealth

Well, it's pretty safe to say that things have gotten ugly between our heroes and the Commonwealth by the time the credits rolled on this past weekend's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead (check out our review here). And from the massive image release that was posted earlier today for "Trust," things don't look to be getting easier any time soon. Not when a very strung-out Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) sends Daryl (Norman Reedus) and some Commonwealth troopers come a-callin' on Maggie (Lauren Cohan) at Hilltop- and it's not for coffee and to catch up on old times. Meanwhile, Rosita (Christian Serratos), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory), and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) start digging deeper into the Commonwealth, especially Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), while Ezekiel (Khary Payton) looks to do some good for the other patients in need. But will that end up leading "The King" down a very dark path when certain truths come to light? Here's a look at the extensive preview image package for "Trust" (currently streaming on AMC+):

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15 "Trust": Hornsby marches Daryl and troops to confront Maggie at Hilltop. After a harrowing heist, Rosita gets Connie, Kelly, Eugene, and Max to investigate the Miltons. Post-surgery, Ezekiel uses his new lease on life to help hospital patients in need. Directed by Lily Mariye and written by Kevin Deiboldt.

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.

In AMC's April Highlights email, we had the following listed as an overview for the April 10th midseason finale (streaming on April 3rd on AMC+): "In the very last midseason finale for 'The Walking Dead,' our heroes are trapped in situations beyond their control. Everyone they've worked so hard to protect is at risk as danger baits them at every turn. All is at stake. Now, they must decide who and what are worth saving. Each decision comes with its own deadly ramifications." Considering how stretched out our heroes are now across the landscape and how their priorities are beginning to shift, it appears there will be threats coming from a number of different directions. And there's still that teased stand-off between Maggie and Daryl still to come so there's a lot to read into that description.