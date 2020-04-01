"The Walking Dead" Season 10: All Roads Lead to "The Tower" [PREVIEW]

AMC's The Walking Dead is back this Sunday with "The Tower," now serving as the unofficial tenth season finale after post-production on the real season finale was shuttered over coronavirus concerns). While this may not be the season-ender showrunner Angela Kang and her team wanted, its not expected to disappoint as a proper season finale in its own right.

After one of the best character intros in the show's run, "Princess" (Paola Lazaro) gets to spend some "quality time" with Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) – only to be interrupted in a most unpleasant manner.

Meanwhile, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) decides to come clean to Lydia (Cassady McClincy) about killing her mother. Of course, we're also wondering if Judith (Cailey Fleming) is going to tell Daryl (Norman Reedus) about Michonne's (Danai Gurira) reason for not coming back.

Then there's Beta (Ryan Hurst), who went Phantom of the Opera to "bond" with Alpha (Samantha Morton) and plans on going"scorched earth" to rid himself of our heros once and for all.

Here's a look at preview images for this Sunday's "The Tower" – which we're willing to bet an internal organ on will end with a huge cliffhanger that "A Certain Doom" will have to resolve later this year (wow, this is all going to feel really weird):

"The Walking Dead" season 10, episode 15 "The Tower": The communities prep for final battle of the Whisperer War, while Eugene's group meets Princess.

