The Walking Dead Season 11 Teaser: Like a Lucille Hit to Our Feels

Well, it didn't take long for AMC to start kicking us in the feels. Only hours after announcing that The Walking Dead will be ending its run after a 24-episode 11th season, the network has a teaser out for the long-running series' epic final run. Looking back over the series' past with a glimpse of its future, the clip reveals that the season will begin in 2021 (after the six "extra" episodes set for early 2021). On the "silver lining" side, TWD fans will have Melissa McBride's Carol and Norman Reedus' Daryl in their own spinoff series in 2023, helmed by current The Walking Dead showrunner and EP Angela Kang. Also, CCO Scott Gimple is developing an anthology series titled Tales of the Walking Dead that will focus on one-off episodes built around new and existing characters within the Walking Dead universe.

But for now? Get ready to get sad:

Here's how the immediate future of "'Walking Dead' October 2020" is shaping up: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of TWD makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, FTWD starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.