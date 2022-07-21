The Walking Dead: So We're Guessing Steven Yeun Isn't Up For "Tales"?

Heading into this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), there is a ton of stuff going on in & around "The Walking Dead" universe. With the flagship series set for its final SDCC ahead of this fall's Season 11 Part 3, fans still have the original spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 to look forward to. In addition, the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead premieres next month, the Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring Isle of the Dead is currently filming, and a Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus)-focused spinoff is on the way. One of the cool things about "Tales" is that it will not only be able to expand the TWD universe, but it will also give characters who shuffled off their mortal coil a chance to return in prequels and backstories. So would be a perfect way to bring Steven Yeun's Glenn Rhee back, right? Well, let's just say that someone should talk to Yeun first.

Speaking with former late-night and now-current podcast host Conan O'Brien for an episode of the latter's Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend to promote his upcoming film Nope, Yeun explained that Glenn being killed off was a "complicated" matter that falls somewhere between wanting to leave the series and the writers writing him off (though Glenn's death does fall in line with his comic book fate). "The police voice in my head said, 'If you do it again, you're a hack.' So, I don't do it again. I cringe [at the thought," Yeun shared about the idea of coming back to the role, having explained in the past that it would feel like revisiting and different version of himself that he has no interest in revisiting. And that's why Yeun appreciated Glenn's death being as in-your-face and definitive as it was. "Those are the blessings I think I've got in my life. An absolute door shut. There's not like a crack in the door. It is slammed shut and barricaded," he added. To check out the entire interview, check out this week's episode of Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend:

And here's a clip of Yeun discussing how he went about being cast in the long-running AMC series:

While it might be a few months until the final chapters hit our screens (and we get a bit more clarity on the spinoff confusion), it's never too early for a preview of what's to come in Season 11 Part 3. The following clip above finds Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) comparing notes, Daryl and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) hiding from Commonwealth soldiers, Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) not looking so well, Carol (Melissa McBride) being the kind of shady we need right now, and Daryl bringing "Rick Grimes" back into the conversation. AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premieres this fall, as the long-running series begin its final run.