The Walking Dead Teaser Connects CRM Dots Across TWD Universe

Fans of AMC's The Walking Dead have witnessed the shadow of the Civic Republic Military (CRM) grow across the entire Walking Dead landscape, and not in ways that painted them in positive lights. In the original series, they were the source of the mysterious black helicopters that ended up taking Rick (Andrew Lincoln) away after everyone else thought he died in that bridge explosion. Over on the Fear the Walking Dead side of the universe, Maggie (Maggie Grace) spent an episode with CRM robo-soldier Isabelle (Sydney Lemon) and found out that CRM might be more than just a military unit. Think more cult-like in their mission, and they do not tolerate mistakes or lateness.

Which brings us to upcoming spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond, where Alexa Mansour's Hope, Aliyah Royale's Iris, Hal Cumpston's Silas, and Nicolas Cantu's Elton have only known life under CRM control. When a personal mission combines with a need to see what's left of the rest of the world, our heroes will find themselves fighting for their freedom on two fronts. Clearly, the connections are there but viewers are still scratching their heads over exactly what CRM is, how they came about, and what their long-term plans are. It appears those answers are now coming sooner rather than later, based on the teaser released Sunday night after the unofficial tenth season finale (with "A Certain Doom" airing later this year). In the clip video, we see the strings from all three series being tied together: from Rick's departure to Isabelle's warning to Elizabeth's (Julia Ormand) belief that her CRM is "the last hope," with TWD: World Beyond appearing to be the main series for CRM intel.

Scott M. Gimple Discusses CRM and The Walking Dead Universe

When asked earlier this year how CRM would play into the series and films moving forward, Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple revealed that the storyline will open up the franchise's landscape in ways viewers have never seen, saying, "We're going to be discovering this very big aspect to the world that we haven't yet seen. We've seen glimpses of it on the shows with the helicopters and with the soldier that we saw, Isabelle on Fear. The movie does obviously touch upon some of that mythology as well as Rick being in one of those helicopters. In some ways, World Beyond, it's a big story and yet it's sort of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern to Rick's Hamlet, meaning the show and the movie touch upon some of the same things, but they're not really that deeply related. We'll learn more though about that group, that civilization, the nature of some other civilizations of the world through World Beyond, and that will give some of the background for the world that Rick finds himself in."