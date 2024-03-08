Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, preview, teaser, The Walking Dead, trailer

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: AMC Releases Ep. 3 "Bye" Trailer

Check out the trailer for AMC's Andrew Lincoln (Rick) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 3: "Bye."

With the next chapter of AMC's Andrew Lincoln (Rick) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live set to hit screens this Sunday, we're getting a new look at what's to come. In the episode trailer for S01E03: "Bye" (directed by Michael Slovis and written by Gabriel Llanas & Matthew Negrete), it appears Rick (Lincoln) didn't give Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) a good enough answer to her question at the end of the second episode. Meanwhile, Michonne (Gurira) gets acclimated to her surroundings – and a better sense of how CRM operates. And that includes getting to know Pearl (Lesley-Ann Brandt), who doesn't seem to be buying into Michonne being a "B."

Here's a look at the episode trailer for Sunday night's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – followed by the images for "Bye" released by AMC Networks:

And here's a look back at the image gallery for the season's third episode that was released earlier this week:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

