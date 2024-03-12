Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, Episode 4, preview, the ones who live, The Walking Dead, trailer

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live E04: "What We" Images Released

Rick and Michonne get an unexpected & much-needed "timeout" in these images from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 4: "What We."

Well, that's definitely one way to drop a cliffhanger on us just when it looks like all is lost. Look, we know that Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) survived throwing themselves out of that CRM helicopter – though Rick didn't have much of a choice. In fact, it's been reported that Gurira already revealed that they landed in water – so that makes sense. but what we're excited about with AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 4: "What We" (directed by Michael Slovis and written by Gurira) is that it looks like the couple is going to get some time "off the grid" for Michonne to get through to Rick – possibly updating Rick on what went down in the TWD universe while he was gone in the process? We don't know for sure, but damn, the possibility has us counting down the days. Imagine Rick's reaction when he learns about Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) journey – right?

Here's a look at the preview images that were released for this weekend's chapter, "What We":

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

