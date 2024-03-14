Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, Episode 4, preview, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live E04 "What We": Richonne Trouble

Rick needs a one-Michonne intervention in the following promo for AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 4: "What We."

Well, that's definitely one way to guarantee some "alone time" together. It's not a spoiler to say that Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) survived throwing themselves out of that CRM helicopter – though Rick didn't exactly have much of a choice in the matter. What has us excited for AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 4: "What We" (directed by Michael Slovis and written by Gurira) is that it looks like Michonne might be going the "tough love" route to break Rick out of the CRM funk that he's in – and we have a feeling that's going to involve him learning about something that went down that Rick isn't aware of. We'll leave that there for you to consider the possibilities – and when you're done, you can check out the official episode trailer for the next chapter.

Here's a look at the episode trailer and preview images that were released for this weekend's chapter, "What We":

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!