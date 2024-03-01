Posted in: AMC, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, michonne, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: "Richonne" Scores Big for AMC

The viewing numbers for AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live prove the world still very much needs (and wants) Rick Grimes & Michonne.

It looks like the world still needs Rick Grimes and Michonne. This past weekend brought the series premiere of AMC's Andrew Lincoln (Rick) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – and let's just say that the viewing numbers put to rest the whining from some that the franchise should've folded up shop a long time ago. The opening episode "Years" delivered nearly 3 million premiere night viewers in Live+3 ratings – the largest premiere night audience for a new AMC series in six years (since 2018's The Terror), making it the top cable drama premiere during the 2023-2024 television season in several key demos. On the streaming side, Sunday was the biggest day when it came to sign-ups since AMC+ first started – with "Years" also the most-watched episode of any show ever on the streaming service.

"When we each began this extraordinary journey so many years ago, the most mind-meltingly beautiful moments have always been either with or about the fans. Playing trailers at San Diego Comic-Con, sharing the dark with 6,500 people, we both came to realize this is a story that is a connection between the passionate commitment of our remarkable crews and casts and the greatest fans in fandom. Telling this story from behind and in front of the cameras as a team has been a dream (sometimes a fever dream), and to see the response is even better than five pizzas and a wedding ring," Lincoln & Gurira shared in a statement when the viewing numbers were released. "We want to take this opportunity to thank those fans from the bottom of our blood-stained hearts. We all did this together." The Walking Dead Universe CCO & series executive producer Scott M. Gimple added, "On Sunday, we had an incredible reunion of TWD giants: Rick and Michonne — and the fans of 'The Walking Dead,' both old and new. Danai and Andy's mind-blowing work in front of and behind the camera, along with the efforts of a truly wonderful cast and crew, was all for an audience we asked to believe just a little bit longer. We're grateful they did."

