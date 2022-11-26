The Walking Dead, Titans, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Answer me and take your time/What could be the awful crime he could do at such young an age?/If I'm the only witness to your madness, offer me some words to balance out what I see and what I hear/All these cold and rude things that you do I suppose you do because he belongs to you/And instead of love, the feel of warmth you've given him these cuts and sores won't heal with time or age/And I want to say, I want to say "What's the matter here?"/But I don't dare say, "What's the matter here?"/But I don't dare say… BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us 10,000 Maniacs with "What's the Matter Here?", welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes AMC's The Walking Dead Cinematographer Duane Charles Manwiller sharing an image from an alternate series ending, HBO Max's Titans name-dropping Constantine and Swamp Thing quite a bit, Elon Musk teasing a new Twitter verification system because he's bored, and Adult Swim's Rick and Morty hinting that Rick might be heading to… therapy?!?

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Walking Dead, Titans, Rick and Morty & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man, Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, Disney+'s Andor, NBC's Friends, Disney+'s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, FOX's WWE SmackDown, BritBox's Staged, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, BBC Radio 4's Splinter Cell: Firewall, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Peacock's Ted, TNT's AEW Rampage, Netflix's 1899, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Saturday, November 26, 2022:

Chainsaw Man Interviews: Yeung, Wiedenheft on Hit Anime Series & More

Titans Season 4 Drops Interesting Swamp Thing, Constantine References

The Walking Dead Cinematographer Shares Look at Time Jump Alt Ending

The Witcher: Blood Origin Releases New Prequel Poster, Preview Images

Andor: Diego Luna Discusses Season 1 Favorite Scene, Fan Reaction

Elon Musk Announcing New Twitter Verification Plan That Stuck To Wall

Titans Season 4 Episode 6 Images: Things Are About to Get Bloodier

Friends: Central Perk Makes Classic Sitcom Coffee A Reality For Fans

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Key Art Goes Kevin Bacon

SmackDown Will See A Tag Team Battle For The WarGames Advantage

Neil Gaiman On How Much of The Real Neil is in Staged Series 3

Star Trek: Picard EP Terry Matalas Shares Some Season 3 "Family Music"

Splinter Cell: Firewall Audio Drama Debuts December 2nd on BBC Radio 4

Rick and Morty Season 6 Ep. 8 Cold Open: Rick Has Supervillain Issues

Always Sunny: A Very Sunny Christmas Deserves Annual 24-Hour FXX Honor

Ted: Seth MacFarlane Signals Series Filming Wrap: "The Bear Is Back"

AEW Rampage Preview: A Very Black Friday Indeed

Separated At Birth: Netflix's 1899 and Mary Cagnin's Black Silence

Green Lantern, GOTG, Doctor Who, Twitter & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

