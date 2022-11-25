SmackDown Will See A Tag Team Battle For The WarGames Advantage

Happy Black Friday friends and I hope our American readers had a very nice and chill Thanksgiving yesterday. While the WWE superstars had the day off yesterday to spend with their families and loved ones (poor Rey Mysterio…), today it's right back to work as not only will we see a new episode of SmackDown tonight on FOX, but we are only one day away from one of WWE's biggest Premium Live Events of the year tomorrow on Peacock in Survivor Series. This year's Survivor Series will be especially cool as it will see the WWE main roster debut of the iconic and beloved WarGames match. With that in mind, tonight's SmackDown will be all about tomorrow's event and setting the stage for the WarGames match.

We will see two different WarGames tomorrow night at Survivor Series, with the bigger one being the team of The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens taking on The Bloodline in some brutal five-on-five steel cage action. Of course, for those familiar with WarGames rules, one team will have an advantage of who gets all of their team into the match first and we're going to have a little tag team match tonight on SmackDown to determine which team will be getting that advantage. Here's what WWE.com has to say about that.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus come together to fight TheUsos for ultimate prize: the WarGames advantage. When this match occurs, Survivor Series WarGames will be just one day away, meaning that winning this match will be crucial. Catch the hard-hitting tag bout tonight on Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!

Along with that, tonight on SmackDown we will see two SmackDown World Cup semifinal matches when Braun Strowman takes on Ricochet and Santos Escobar battles Butch. We will also see the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi take on Shayna Baszler and the SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, while Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair will appear to announce her team's final member for tomorrow's Women's WarGames match.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.