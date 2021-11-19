The Walking Dead: WB & Fear the Walking Dead Preview: CRM Doubles Down

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 "Reclamation" and The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 "Returning Point" are offering TWDU fans a double dose of CRM danger this weekend, and now we have two new previews that continue making the argument that this is definitely not the kinda group that has our heroes' best interests at heart. In the preview for the former, Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David) find themselves at the mercy of CRM, who are more than ready to kill them if Al (Maggie Grace) doesn't offer up the intel they need. And then shifting to the preview for the latter, Pollyanna McIntosh's CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes makes it crystal clear to Jennifer/Huck (Annet Mahendru) that she's going to stop the rot before it spreads, even if that means killing Iris (Aliyah Royale) or Hope (Alexa Mansour) to keep Leo (Joe Holt) and the other scientists in line.

So with all of that in mind, here's a look at the newest sneak previews for this weekend's chapters of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 and The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'She Needs Us' Sneak Peek Ep. 706 | Fear The Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLgqSZzc87E)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 6 "Reclamation": Morgan searches for Al, only to discover that he's not the only one looking for her. Directed by Bille Woodruff and written by Alex Delyle & Calaya Michelle Stallworth.

Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of "The End" when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape, but it will be up to those who survived to decide what "The Beginning" will look like. And they'll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face. The survivors will find out who they really are and what they're really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves — even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, Christine Evangelista as Sherry, and Keith Carradine as John Dorie, Sr. joining the cast. Over the summer, we learned Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. In addition, Aisha Tyler's (who's also directing) Mickey, Demetrius Grosse's Josiah, and Gus Halper's Will are also on board this season. Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, and Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 8 "Returning Point": A new plan is set into motion; a relationship is leveraged; others are forced to take action. Directed by Lily Mariye and written by Eddie Guzelian.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: World Beyond Extended Trailer | Premieres Oct 3 on AMC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qn-ZlNaL_5k)

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

Created by Gimple and Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority. Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis is also joining the cast this season, clearly on the CRM side of things now (or is she?).