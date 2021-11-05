The Walking Dead: World Beyond S02 Preview: Felix Isn't Trusting Huck

Okay, so here's where things stand heading into the midpoint of the second and final season of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond. We've got Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Felix (Nico Tortorella) back inside the CRM compound but that's just long enough until they can get Hope (Alexa Mansour) and Leo (Joe Holt) out and to safety before they bring the attack to CRM. Of course, there's the matter of Silas (Hal Cumpston) back under CRM arrest that needs to be addressed (here's hoping he's a great line of bullshit ready). But the biggest, ten-ton surprise that's been dropped on their plans is that Elizabeth (Julia Ormond) was called back to CRM headquarters, leaving Warrant Officer Stokes- who just so happens to be Pollyanna McIntosh's Jadis/Anne. playing such a large role from this point could have major ramifications on the entire TWD universe. Yeah, not exactly the change in plans anyone was hoping for…

But before Jadis becomes a factor, Felix has some serious trust issues to get through with Huck (Annet Mahendru) and we can't blame him. His biggest problem, though? She's the closest thing they have to a mole on the inside…as she makes clear in the following preview for "Who Are You?":

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 6 "Who Are You?": A member of the group becomes the target of an investigation. Directed by Heather Cappiello and written by Rohit Kumar.

Now here's a look at the official trailer and second season overview for The Walking Dead: World Beyond:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: World Beyond Extended Trailer | Premieres Oct 3 on AMC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qn-ZlNaL_5k)

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

Created by Gimple and Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority. Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis is also joining the cast this season, clearly on the CRM side of things now (or is she?).