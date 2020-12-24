The Wheel of Time: Rafe Judkins Talks Book-to-Screen Adapt Changes

Not long after Amazon Prime released another mini-teaser for the streaming service's highly anticipated series adaptation of Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time (more on that below), showrunner Rafe Judkins' (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) took to Instagram to field questions that fans have about the changes being made as the books make their way from the pages to the small screen. The fine folks at the streaming service were kind enough to chop up the Q&A into much-easier-to-digest bite-size samples. So from whether or not the first season will have any new characters created for the series and how much of the book dialogue was kept to the changes that had to be made (but still hurt), check out Judkin's update below:

Here's a look at the clip that was released earlier today, kicking off with a focus on a script page that reads, "She nods her head to Thom Merrilin (50s), who's finishing a beer as he heads back up to the stage carrying his guitar" (as well as ominous music). That's where we see the guitar begin its evolution from pencil sketch to design renders, moving on to the workshop where what's on the page begins to come to life. The clip ends with a look at the finished guitar on top of a bench located inside a candle-lit hall, with a voice saying, "Donation for the gleeman?".

Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, and Taylor Napier as Maksim.

Recent additions to the cast include Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin Al'Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran Al'Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Conger, Abdul Salis as Eamon, Stuart Graham as Geofram, Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell, Jennifer Preston as Mistress Grinwell, Izuka Hoyle as Dana, Darren Clarke as Basel Gill, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, Narinder Samra as Raen, Daryl McCormack as Aram, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander as Min, Clare Perkins as Kerene, Peter Franzen as Stepin, and Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin.

Uta Briesewitz (Westworld) is set to direct the first two episodes. Isis Mussenden is attached to the project at costume designer, with Karen E. Goulekas serving as the visual effects supervisor. Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time is executive produced by showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures and Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal serves as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, The Wheel of Time will launch in over 200 countries and territories.