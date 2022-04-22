The Wheel of Time Season 2: Killing Eve Star Ayoola Smart Joins Cast

With the second season currently in production on the second season of Amazon and showrunner/EP Rafe Judkins' series adaptation of Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time" novels, we have some new casting news to report courtesy of Judkins during a virtual panel at JordanCon 2022. Killing Eve star Ayoola Smart has been tapped to play Aviendha, a Wise One of the Nine Valleys sept of the Taardad Aiel and one of the three lovers of Rand al'Thor. Smart joins previous recent additions to the cast, Guy Roberts, Arnas Fedaravicius, and Gregg Chillingirian.

With Uta Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes, Roberts's Uno Nomeshta is a gruff one-eyed soldier and tracker who serves Lord Agelmar. Fedaravicius's Mesema is a quiet and intense warrior who serves Lord Agelmar, while Chillingirian's Ingtar Shinowa is a lord and soldier from war-ravaged lands. Thomas Chaanhing (Marco Polo) guest stars as Lord Agelmar, with Sandra Yi Sencindiver (The Bridge 4) guest-starring as Lady Amalisa. Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the first season of Amazon's The Wheel of Time:

Prime Video's The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Barney Harris (Dónal Finn in S02) as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, and Taylor Napier as Maksim.

Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin Al'Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran Al'Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Conger, Abdul Salis as Eamon, Stuart Graham as Geofram, Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell, Jennifer Preston as Mistress Grinwell, Izuka Hoyle as Dana, Darren Clarke as Basel Gill, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, Narinder Samra as Raen, Daryl McCormack as Aram, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander as Min, Clare Perkins as Kerene, Peter Franzen as Stepin, and Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin have also joined the cast.

Isis Mussenden is attached to the project as costume designer, with Karen E. Goulekas serving as the visual effects supervisor. Amazon's The Wheel of Time is executive produced by showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, and Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal serves as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, The Wheel of Time will launch in over 200 countries and territories. Sanaa Hamri (Shameless, Empire) is joining the team as both executive producer & director for Season 2.