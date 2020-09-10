When the "The Wheel of Time on Amazon Prime Book Club" wrapped on Wednesday, it signed off with a special gift for fans: a first look at the set of Emond's Field, a village in the land of the Two Rivers and where our journey begins. But that wasn't all: showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) also took to Twitter to answer three questions about the upcoming adaptation of Robert Jordan's works- specifically, about the Winespring.

Here's a look at what came Judkins' way, from a question about the location's smells and his thoughts on walking through the set the first time to a possible spoiler about a certain celebration making the cut:

To celebrate @WOTonPrime 's first glimpse of the Winespring, I'll answer the first three questions I get about it on here. Go :) — Rafe Judkins (@rafejudkins) September 9, 2020

It mostly smells like ginger tea, which anyone who's spent time on the WoT set would tell you ha. But there were honeycakes that the wasps and hornets couldn't get enough of. So we had to spray them with a wasp repellent, but they didn't tell me and I ate one. — Rafe Judkins (@rafejudkins) September 9, 2020

Absolutely one of the most emotional moments on the show for me so far. Just standing in the center of Emond's Field felt totally surreal, looking up at the red roof of the Inn, the trouble they'd gone to give each house and villager a profession and a life there. It was amazing — Rafe Judkins (@rafejudkins) September 9, 2020

This one might be a spoiler, especially for Winternight enthusiasts, but yes. — Rafe Judkins (@rafejudkins) September 9, 2020

As for when viewers should expect to see a teaser or trailer? Well, looks like someone should've gotten that question in on time. There are rules…

I said first three questions about the Winespring ha — Rafe Judkins (@rafejudkins) September 9, 2020

Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, and Taylor Napier as Maksim.

Recent additions to the cast include Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin Al'Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran Al'Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Conger, Abdul Salis as Eamon, Stuart Graham as Geofram, Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell, Jennifer Preston as Mistress Grinwell, Izuka Hoyle as Dana, Darren Clarke as Basel Gill, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, Narinder Samra as Raen, Daryl McCormack as Aram, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander as Min, Clare Perkins as Kerene, Peter Franzen as Stepin, and Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin.

Uta Briesewitz (Westworld) is set to direct the first two episodes. Isis Mussenden is attached to the project at costume designer, with Karen E. Goulekas serving as the visual effects supervisor. Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time is executive produced by showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures and Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal serves as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, The Wheel of Time will launch in over 200 countries and territories.