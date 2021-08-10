The White Lotus: HBO Renews Misanthropic Satire for Season 2

The White Lotus, Mike White's misanthropic satirical comedy about horrible, entitled vacationers at a Hawaiian resort hotel and the beleaguered staff that has to cater to them, has been renewed for a 2nd season by HBO. The second season will follow a different group of awful, privileged vacationers as they book their stay at another White Lotus resort property and interact with its inhabitants, probably horribly.

"The next chapter of The White Lotus leaves Hawaii behind and follows a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants," HBO said in a press release announcing the renewal.

"In TV, it's hard to start from scratch and go through the whole thing again," White told Entertainment Weekly. "So you feel like a bird in the hand is worth pursuing. So I would do another season because I feel like there's a way to get at some new themes and do it in a way that feels fresh from this one. And so I definitely let that be known to HBO."

"We would go somewhere different because there's no way we could be able to afford the Four Seasons in Maui, not in a pandemic," White added before the show was officially renewed. "So yeah, it would have to be The White Lotus: Kyoto or something. Which would be fun too, because we could get into culture clash ideas and stuff like that. So I would definitely do it and I'm waiting to get the word from them."

The first season of The White Lotus stars Murray Bartlett, Natasha Rothwell, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, and Sydney Sweeney. Steve Zahn, Lukas Gage, Fred Hechinger, Kekoa Kekumano, and Molly Shannon round out the cast, comedy actors who excel at playing horrible people unaware of how horrible they are.

HBO says The White Lotus currently ranks No. 1 on HBO Max and has achieved consistent week-over-week growth for both premiere and digital audiences, leading into the finale episode this week where one character is going to get killed.

"Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it's the talk of the town," said Francesca Orsi, EVP Programming at HBO. "We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii and can't wait to keep following him wherever he takes us." The White Lotus is currently on HBO.

