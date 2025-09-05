Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Movies, TV | Tagged: The Whitest Kids U Know

The Whitest Kids U Know's MARS Blu-Ray Arriving in Early 2026

The Whitest Kids U Know's MARS, the cult comedy troupe's animated feature film and their final work as a group, is out on Blu-ray in 2026.

This animated feature marks the final project from the cult comedy troupe, completed after Trevor Moore's passing

The film follows an ordinary guy's wild trip to Mars after winning a contest run by an eccentric billionaire

Directed by Sevan Najarian, MARS began production in 2012 and premiered at Tribeca Film Festival 2024

Boutique media publisher Whole Grain Pictures, a division of MediaOCD, has announced plans to release The Whitest Kids U Know's MARS. The adult animated comedy feature film will be released as a deluxe collector's edition Blu-ray in early 2026. The release is in partnership with Synergetic, which also released the movie in theaters and on VOD platforms.

The Whitest Kids U Know's MARS is the story of Kyle, an average guy in his 30s, who is about to marry his nagging girlfriend and take over a dental practice he hates. Desperate for a way out, he enters a contest hosted by eccentric billionaire Elron Branson to be one of four "average people" to visit Mars. Unfortunately, he wins! Leaving his fiancée (and sexually confused friend Cooter) at the altar, Kyle joins four others to be among the first human beings to have an adventure that is absolutely nothing like he could have expected.

"I was lucky enough to have seen Whitest Kids U Know since their very inception, when we were all friends in art school in New York City," says Justin Sevakis, CEO of Whole Grain Pictures and MediaOCD. "Their incredible writing, sharp timing, and hilariously dark wit made it obvious from the beginning that they would be huge, but seeing their legacy endure over 20 years later, even though unimaginable tragedy, is beyond what I ever could have hoped for them. Giving their final project the care and time it deserves is one of the most important things I will ever do."

The Whitest Kids U Know (WKUK) was a popular sketch comedy group best known for its television series, which ran on IFC from 2007 to 2011. The group consisted of writers and cast members Trevor Moore, Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams, and Darren Trumeter. Their work—which ranges from extremely dark to extremely silly, often within the same sketch—has earned them a large cult following that endures to this day.

The Whitest Kids U Know's MARS, directed by Sevan Najarian, was initially conceived by the group in 2012 and began production during the pandemic after a successful crowdfunding campaign raised around $300,000. Despite group figurehead Trevor Moore's untimely death in 2021, as well as time constraints from the members' solo projects, the surviving members worked tirelessly to complete the film – as a tribute to Moore's legacy and as a gift to WKUK fans. Fortunately, Moore's dialogue was recorded before his passing. The film was written by and featured the voices of Brown, Cregger, Moore, Trumeter, and Williams. It premiered with multiple sold-out performances at the Tribeca Film Festival 2024.

