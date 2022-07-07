The Winchesters Stars on Needing to "Represent", Jensen Ackles & More

With Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles' The Winchesters set to hit screens beginning Tuesday, October 11, Supernatural fans have already started counting the days down until the "Supernatural" prequel's debut. Written and executive produced by Thompson, the series focuses on a time before Sam and Dean… when there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of Dean, The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John (Drake Rodger) met Mary (Meg Donnelly) and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love… but the entire world. Speaking recently with TVLine, Rodger and Donnelly made it clear that they understand the responsibilities & expectations that come with those roles.

"It's an honor. It also comes with its territory. We've got to take it real serious. We owe a lot to the fans, so we've got to be there and we've got to represent," Rodger explained. And while Supernatural fans have some of John & Mary's backstory, Rodger teases that their story will be presented "in a cool way that you don't quite expect," describing the duo's initial one-on-one as "a supernatural meet-cute." For Donnelly, having Ackles available during filming as a guide and resource was invaluable for both of them. "He was on set every single day of the pilot, just like being super collaborative, giving us notes, telling us about the universe that we might not know about. So it was really good insight," she explained. And in case you were wondering? Rodger & Donnelly looked to Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Samantha Smith's takes for inspiration. "He's [Morgan] like the portrait. That's where we end. Like, I get to paint. He definitely laid out the path for me," Rodger explained. Joining Rodger and Donnelly are Nida Khurshi, Jonathan "Jojo" Fleites, Demetria McKinney, and Bianca Kajlich. Jensen and Danneel Ackles executive produce via Chaos Machine Productions, which produces with Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios (with Glen Winter directing and executive producing the pilot).

Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles, "Supernatural"), THE WINCHESTERS is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger, "The In Between") met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly, "American Housewife") and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father's past. In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father. Together, the two join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika (Nida Khurshid, "Station 19") and easygoing hunter Carlos (Jonathan "Jojo" Fleites) to uncover the hidden truths about both their families. Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner Ada (Demetria McKinney, "Tyler Perry's House of Payne") takes an interest to the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle. But secrets run deep for both the Winchesters and Campbells, and despite the best efforts of John's mother Millie (Bianca Kajlich, "Legacies") to protect her son from pursuing a dangerous life of demon hunting, John and Mary are both determined to work together to uphold their families' legacies while beginning to form a family of their own.

