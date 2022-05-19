The Winchesters, Walker: Independence & Gotham Knights Images Released

Not long after The CW announced its fall primetime line-up, we have some first-looks for three new series that already have a ton of eyeballs paying attention to them. First up, a look at key art and preview images for the "Supernatural" spinoff prequel series The Winchesters. Following that, we also have key art and preview images for the "Walker" spinoff prequel series Walker: Independence. And then we wrap things up with a look at the key art for the Batman universe-set series Gotham Knights:

"The Winchesters": The Supernatural prequel hails from Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles, as well as Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios (with Glen Winter directing and executive producing the pilot). Written and executive produced by Thompson, the series focuses on a time before Sam and Dean… when there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John (Drake Rodger) met Mary (Meg Donnelly) and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love… but the entire world. Joining Barr and McNamara are Nida Khurshi, Jojo Fleites, Meg Donnelly, and Drake Rodger. Jensen and Danneel Ackles executive produce via Chaos Machine Productions (which produces with Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios).

"Walker: Independence": The Walker prequel is written by Seamus Fahey, based on a story by Fahey and Anna Fricke, and directed by Larry Teng. Set in the late 1800s, the series follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams, all while becoming agents of change themselves in the small town. Fahey, Teng, and Padalecki executive produce with Fricke and Laura Terry via their Pursued By a Bear banner, as well as Rideback's Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore (with CBS Studios producing).

"Gotham Knights": Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, Gotham Knights is written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams (all from Batwoman) and picks up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne's murder, with his rebellious adopted son forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. As the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights. Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fiveash and Stoteraux exec produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. Abrams is also a co-executive producer, while Danny Cannon directed and executive produced the pilot.