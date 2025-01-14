Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: the witcher, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

The Witcher: Animated Epic "Sirens of the Deep" Gets Official Trailer

With the animated adventure hitting Netflix on Feb. 11th, here's the official trailer and image gallery for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep.

Article Summary The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep trailer drops, with the animated epic set for February 11th on Netflix.

The animated film bridges episodes 5 and 6 of The Witcher live-action series' first season.

Geralt (voiced by Doug Cockle) faces a conflict between merpeople and humans.

Directed by Kang Hei Chul, the cast includes some familiar and new voices.

We know what you're thinking. You're thinking that getting some animated "Witcher" goodness would be a great way to start the new year. Well, guess what? Either the streaming service has been brushing up on its mind-reading skills, or it has been spending way too much time being all up in your "algorithms," because that's exactly what Netflix has for you on February 11th. Along with an image gallery, we have a trailer for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep-a 90-minute epic adventure that's set between the fifth and sixth episodes of the live-action series' first season.

In the animated epic, Geralt of Rivia is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. He must count on friends – old and new – to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into all-out war. Doug Cockle ("The Witcher" video game series) returns to voice Geralt, with Joey Batey and Anya Chalotra reprising their respective roles as Jaskier Yennefer of Vengerberg. In addition, Christina Wren has been tapped to voice the new character Essi Daven. With less than a month to go until its premiere, here's a look at the image gallery that was released (with the official trailer waiting for you at the top of the article).

Set to release on February 11th, Netflix's The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep was written by Mike Ostrowski and Rae Benjamin, and directed by Kang Hei Chul. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serves as a producer, with Mike Ostrowski, Tomek Bagiński & Jarosław Sawko (Platige), Jason F Brown & Sean Daniel (Hivemind) executive-producing and Rae Benjamin co-executive-producing. Andrzej Sapkowski serves as a creative consultant on the project.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!