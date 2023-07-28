Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Andrzej Sapkowski, Freya Allen, henry cavil, netflix, streaming, the witcher, Tomek Baginski

The Witcher Producer on True Main Character: "It's Ciri's Story"

As Henry Cavill departs The Witcher this season, EP Tomak Baginski reminds us that Ciri has been the story's main character all along.

The rest of season three of The Witcher is here, and with it, Henry Cavill's final episodes as wandering, working, stiff freelance monster hunter Geralt of Rivia. His departure is rather anticlimactic, alas, which is not surprising given the inconstant and often bafflingly choices the writers often make for the show. Anyway, one of the executive producers of the series, Tomek Baginski, has tried to reassure fans that the shift in the show is natural – the real star of the show is really Princess Cirilla, or Ciri, as played by Freya Allen.

"One of the more important things about Ciri is that we will slowly discover that she is the main character of the Witcher saga. Not Geralt, not Yennefer. It's Ciri's story," executive producer Baginski shared in a new Netflix featurette that dropped on Thursday along with the rest of the three episodes of The Witcher season three. The subtext here is that it shouldn't matter as much that Geralt will be played by Liam Hemsworth starting next season.

All righty, then. Netflix and the writers of The Witcher are trying their damnedest to convince fans that it's perfectly fine that the biggest reason they watch the show – Henry Cavill – will no longer be on the show. Freya Allen will take over as a Buffy-style heroine. That should be interesting. This does follow Andrzej Sapkowski's original novels, though. In the novels, Ciri really is the real protagonist of the story.

If you're not familiar with the books – and trust us, they're better than the show – the first two books are the ones that introduce the Witcher that we know and love, the procedural nature of Geralt's career, and his life with his friends. The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny are short stories featuring Geralt that introduce him and his friends and his messy relationship with Yennifer. Ciri is introduced in the latter stories in Sword of Destiny, at which point Geralt's "monster of the week" life ends. The four novels that make up the rest of the series are what the Netflix show follows, where Geralt and Yennifer have to protect Ciri because she is the Child of Destiny etc, etc. Ciri matures through the books to become the main character, with Geralt, Yennifer, and the rest of the cast as supporting characters.

The Witcher is streaming on Netflix if you want to catch the rest of Henry Cavill's run and the next season that doesn't have him in it, whenever that's supposed to premiere. It's cool, we won't judge you either way.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!