The Witcher Season 2: Game of Thrones Becomes On-Set Cautionary Tale

When it comes to keeping fans up-to-date when it comes to production on the second season of Netflix's The Witcher, showrunner/executive producer Lauren S. Hissrich doesn't have to take a backseat to anyone. From the moment there was word that work on the season was starting up, Hissrich offered fans both personal and professional perspectives on what it takes to get the series purring again. One thing that's impressed us the most is how the social media community approach offers a look at not just the day-to-day machinations but also the little things that have profound creative impacts on how the production flows.

Perfect example? A tweet posted on Hissrich that reminds us once again that though the HBO series may have shuffled off the programming coil, Game of Thrones has made a lasting impression that has changed the very way series go about the business of world-building. David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, we toast a tankard of java in your honor for your beloved series becoming the cautionary tale for years to come. Here's a look at Hissrich's post, proving that an "only appropriate beverage for the time period on set" policy is safely in play:

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.

The first season of Netflix's The Witcher starred Cavill, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.