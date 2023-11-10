Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, teaser, the witcher

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep Lands Late 2024; Doug Cockle as Geralt

Set for 2024, here's a look at Netflix's The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, starring Doug Cockle, Joey Batey, Anya Chalotra & Christina Wren.

Well, if you thought that "The Witcher" franchise was going to be left out of Netflix's Geeked Week 2023, you would (thankfully) be mistaken. Set to hit in late 2024, the animated film The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep was announced & previewed during today's session of the global fan event. Animated by MIR (The Legend of Korra, Netflix's Voltron: Legendary Defender) and based on bestselling author Andrzej Sapkowski's short story "A Little Sacrifice," the adventure was confirmed to take place between the fifth and sixth episodes of the first season. Joey Batey and Anya Chalotra are returning to voice the animated versions of their live-action characters, Jaskier and Yennefer, respectively. In addition, Christina Wren has joined the cast to voice Essi Daven. And video game fans should be excited to hear that Doug Cockle is returning to voice Geralt of Rivia (not quite yet, Liam Hemsworth… not quite yet).

Set to arrive in Late 2024, here's a look at not just an announcement video and overview but also your first teaser look at Netflix's The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep:

Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. He must count on friends — old and new — to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into all-out war.

"I am super excited to announce my return to the world of 'The Witcher' voicing Geralt of Rivia once again, but this time in the upcoming animated feature 'The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep.' It's been an honour to work with Studio Mir and Netflix on this new animated film, and I'm thrilled to be able to share this next chapter of the White Wolf's journey with fans of the Witcher universe. Mire taedh aen stráede!" shared Cockle in a statement when the news was first announced.

Written by Mike Ostrowski & Rae Benjamin and directed by Kang Hei Chul, Netflix's The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is produced by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Executive Producers include Mike Ostrowski, Tomek Bagiński & Jarosław Sawko (Platige), Jason F Brown & Sean Daniel (Hivemind). Rae Benjamin serves as co-executive producer, with Andrzej Sapkowski serving as the creative consultant.

