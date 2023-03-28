The X-Files Creator: Ryan Coogler "Going to Remount" Franchise During an interview, The X-Files creator Chris Carter shared that Ryan Coogler ("Black Panther" films) was "going to remount" the franchise.

Well, this is a surprise. Usually, when we discuss the return of The X-Files, we're automatically going to either Gillian Anderson or David Duchovny to see where they currently stand on returning (or not returning) to the franchise – more on that in a minute. But this time around, we have a very unexpected update from series creator Chris Carter during an appearance on the CBC's On The Coast. Speaking with Michelle Eliot about the importance of the city of Vancouver during the show's filming run (which you can listen to here), Carter shared an update on the franchise's future: "I just spoke to a young man… Ryan Coogler… who is going to remount 'The X-Files' with a diverse cast. So he's got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory." Wow. Okay. If we're talking about the director behind Fruitvale Station, Creed, and the "Black Panther" films, then I'm sold because Ryan Coogler is a creative talent who could have a field day expanding "The X-Files" brand in any number of ways. And a quick "thanks" to Bloody Disgusting for reminding us about the announced animated series from three years ago.

The X-Files: Anderson & Duchovny On Another Return

Remember back in April when Anderson was asked during a profile interview what it would take for her to return as FBI Agent Dr. Dana Scully if there was to be another revival of The X-Files (like in 2016 and 2018)? "It just feels like such an old idea. I've done it, I did it for so many years, and it also ended on such an unfortunate note," Anderson explained, in reference to the reveal that Scully was pregnant. "In order to even begin to have that conversation [about another season], there would need to be a whole new set of writers, and the baton would need to be handed on for it to feel like it was new and progressive. So yeah, it's very much in the past." During an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment in support of his new novel The Reservoir, Duchovny weighed in on Anderson's comments and shared his thoughts on another revival.

"No, that was the first I'd heard of it [Anderson's comments]. Personally, I don't like to air creative grievances like that in public, so I was surprised to see it actually," Duchovny said of Anderson's comments expressing her displeasure with how her character was handled. As for his interest in returning, the actor, writer & director is always willing to keep the door open. "I thought the first seven years were enough! But I'm always up for more, clearly," Duchovny said. "Someone sent me a clip of Joel McHale from the 2016 episodes we did, and it's a spot-on description of where we're at six years later. I don't think ['The X-Files' creator] Chris Carter gets enough credit for being [prescient]. Forget about the ins and outs of plots and who gets pregnant or who gets shot. I mean, every show turns into a soap opera, so you have limited options. People are going to die or get pregnant or go to prison, right? Or become president."

He continued, "I think like it's a little bit in the weeds to worry about characters' fates when you realize that Chris [Carter] somehow made a show in 1993, and again in 2016, that predicted what 2022 would be like. If he wanted to do more, I'd certainly listen to him. I'd say, 'What have you got?' Because I want to know the future, too, you know what I mean? And not denigrating Gillian's [Anderson] feelings about Scully being pregnant or the character. I certainly had misgivings about my character throughout the run. It's in the nature of a long-running thing. But to take the long view, what that show is able to embrace thematically is really the key to its longevity, and if we were to do it again, it's just a question of: 'What have we got to say?"