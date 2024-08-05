Posted in: Fox, The X-Files, TV | Tagged: David Duchovny, emmy awards, gillian anderson, The X-Files, x-files

The X-Files: Gillian Anderson on Kissing David Duchovny at 1997 Emmys

Gillian Anderson (Sex Education) reflects on why she kissed her The X-Files co-star David Duchovny at the 1997 Emmys and not her boyfriend.

It would be an understatement to say Gillian Anderson will always be grateful for her time on The X-Files despite how season 11 ended, which was the second revival season in 2018. The actress, who won her first Emmy for the Chris Carter sci-fi series, answered a fan inquiry about why she kissed her co-star David Duchovny and not her boyfriend at the time, Rodney Rowland, who was also seated next to her when she accepted her award in 1997. Anderson, who also won her second Emmy for Netflix's The Crown, took to Instagram on August 2nd and addressed what was going through her mind.

The X-Files Star Gillian Anderson on Her Celebratory Kiss to Co-Star David Duchovny at the 1997 Emmy Awards

"OK, so I've been told that you guys want some information about when I won the [Emmy] back about a century ago, and I kissed David first, and why did I not kiss my boyfriend, Rodney," Anderson said. "The fact is that David and I were actually living together, and Rodney was my beard. I'm joking; that's just a joke. Is that really mean? I don't know why I kissed him first. I guess because he was on the show with me, and we were practically married because we spent more time with each other than we did with our loved ones. We were there to celebrate the series and so yeah. Maybe? Maybe that's what it was?"

During the bulk of The X-Files run, there was ongoing untapped sexual tension between Duchovny and Anderson's characters of FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. While they kept their relationship largely professional, late in the series' initial run, the two finally accepted their longing feelings for one another. Meanwhile, Duchovny and Anderson became lifelong friends through the series' initial nine-season run on Fox, two theatrical films, and two revival seasons.

Regarding Rowland's reaction to the kiss at the time, "Rodney was a great guy, don't think it bothered him. He understood. It was complex," Anderson recalled. The actress, who also starred in Netflix's Sex Education and Scoop, will star in Lionsgate's White Bird, which releases on October 24th, and will also appear in Disney's TRON: Ares, slated for release in 2025.

