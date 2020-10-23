This Is Us Season 5 Sneak Preview: Toby's Reactions Are Priceless

With the fifth season of NBC and creator Dan Fogelman's award-winning series set to return with a two-hour season on Tuesday, October 27, This Is Us is offering viewers a sneak preview- and a nice one to end the week with. In the following scene, Kevin (Justin Hartley) shares some socially-distanced, exciting news with Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan). Now as sweet and touching as the scene you're about to see is, we have to give props to Toby for how he handles the entire thing from top to bottom. ("What… are these words… that you're saying right now!").

Here's a fresh look at the return of NBC's This Is Us:

Here's a look back at the official fifth season trailer, offering more clues to the chapters yet to come- and considering how the previous season ended? A tease at the highly-anticipated and much-needed one-on-one between Kevin and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) was a must:

"'Dan said, 'Oh my goodness, are you even comfortable with doing this?'," said Chrissy Metz in an earlier interview with EW regarding one of the changes viewers will see in Kate this season. "And I was like, 'Yeah, I am. I think it's really important.' People are going to have a lot to say about it. It will definitely be a challenge, but I'm looking forward to it." Metz continued, "I was like 'Me?' I literally was like, 'Wait. Kate?' And he's like, 'Yeah,' and I'm like, 'I did not see that coming. Wow. OK. Cool. Cool.' I was pretty much shocked. And I do think that it's really important with TV, film, art in any capacity to not necessarily educate us, but enlighten us to someone else's issues or previous experiences and how that can shape and change our minds and our thoughts about them or what we might be going through."

NBC's This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, and Susan Kelechi Watson. Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, and Jess Rosenthal executive produce.

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. "This Is Us" chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death. From the writer and directors of "Crazy, Stupid, Love." comes a smart, modern show that will welcome you into a family you feel you've known for years.