Thunder Rosa Cosplays X-23 on Very Marvel Episode of AEW Dynamite

AEW star Thunder Rosa engaged in some Marvel cosplay for her big semifinal match with Jade Cargill in the TBS Championship tournament at AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash last night. Though not a comics-accurate costume, Rosa's gear paid tribute to the female clone of Wolverine, X-23, with a yellow and blue color scheme and Laura Kinney's trademark two adamantium claws on each hand.

In a way, Rosa's tribute was fitting, going up against Cargill, who has frequently compared herself to another member of the X-Men: Storm. Cargill dyed her hair silver in tribute to the X-Men leader and has kept it that way ever since, she revealed in an interview in 2020.

Rosa and Cargill weren't the only AEW wrestlers making Marvel references at AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash. Brian Pillman Jr. was also seen rocking a Venom: Lethal Protector t-shirt during an in-ring promo on the air last night.

As a reported for a comic book and wrestling website, The Chadster was excited to see these references, though of course it's funny to The Chadster that AEW wrestlers would think of themselves as similar to Marvel heroes when in fact, due to participating in Tony Khan's ongoing bullying campaign against The Chadster that has rendered The Chadster sexually impotent, they are all villains. The Chadster is pretty sure there was a whole storyline about the Green Goblin making Spider-Man impotent that one time by inflicting emotional torture on him similar to the way Tony Khan inflicts torture on The Chadster by producing entertaining wrestling shows that compete with The Chadster's beloved WWE. Sins of the Past or something like that, The Chadster is pretty sure it was called. But Tony Khan doesn't understand anything about the wrestling or comics business, so none of this comes as any surprise. Auughh man! So unfair!

The Chadster's torture continues on Friday with AEW Rampage.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, recaps, wrestling