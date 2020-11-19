AEW's Jade Cargill Explains Her Connection to the X-Men's Storm

AEW's newest signee, Jade Cargill, appeared on this week's episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During the show, Cargill was asked about her white hair color, which is reminiscent of the X-Men character, Storm. Wait a minute… an article about wrestling and the X-Men at the same time?! For me?! That's right; worlds collide right here in this column as wrestling and comics clickbait become as one!

"I want to say first, and I know a lot of people noticed this on your Instagram, but you dressed up as Storm a while back with the silver hair," asked Aubrey Edwards on the podcast. "And you've been rocking it for a long time. And it's fantastic. What prompted that color?"

"I was just sitting around with my friends, and they said, 'you know what color you should wear? You should wear the silver or the white color.' And I was just like, oh, wow, I would love that." Cargill explained. "They say,'"you know, you look like a Storm. You really should try it.' And so everybody knows Storm. Why wouldn't anybody know Storm? I was like, all right, and I tried it, and I loved it. I love what she stands for. She's a powerful black woman, and I think I stand for that same thing for sure."

Cargill made her debut on AEW Dynamite two weeks ago with a message to Cody Rhodes from her associate, Shaq. AEW announced the next day that Cargill had signed with the company for an ongoing role. Cargill then jumped right into a feud with Brandi Rhodes and assaulted the AEW executive on this week's episode of Dynamite, possibly injuring her arm. You can listen to the full interview with Jade Cargill on AEW Unrestricted here.