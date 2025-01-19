Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: TikTok, trump

TikTok "Restoring Service": Trump/App PR Joke Reaches Its Punchline

Playing out as any PR script would, TikTok announced it's turning the lights back on thanks to someone who tried killing it five years ago.

UPDATE: Well, it looks like the Donald Trump/TikTok joke has reached its punchline – at least for now. Earlier today, the guy who tried to shut down TikTok in 2020 took to his social media to say that he was planning on issuing an executive order to "extend the period of time before the law's prohibitions take effect" and "confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order." Well, that was clearly the part in the script where TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was waiting, taking his cue, and having the company tell everyone that they're throwing the appp switch back on. "In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive," the statement read. "It's a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States."

Except… Republican Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Pete Ricketts of Nebraska are calling into question what Trump can legally do now that the law has gone into effect. "Now that the law has taken effect, there's no legal basis for any kind of 'extension' of its effective date. For TikTok to come back online in the future, ByteDance must agree to a sale that satisfies the law's qualified-divestiture requirements by severing all ties between TikTok and Communist China. Only then will Americans be protected from the grave threat posed to their privacy and security by a communist-controlled TikTok," the pair shared on social media.

Here's a look at the statement from TikTok from this afternoon:

STATEMENT FROM TIKTOK: In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170… — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) January 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

ORIGINAL REPORT (Saturday, January 18, 2024, at 19:22): As TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew continues trying to blame President Joseph Biden for its current woes (even though the bill banning the app in the U.S. if owner ByteDance didn't divest from it received bipartisan support in Congress and was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court), it appears Chew's one-on-ones with incoming POTUS Donald Trump (the one who actually started all of this back in 2020) and TikTok sponsoring one of Trump inauguration events are having their desired results. Speaking with NBC News's Kristen Welker earlier today, Trump offered Chew and ByteDance a glimmer of hope regarding a stay in implementation of the law. "I think that would be certainly an option that we look at. The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done because it's appropriate. You know, it's appropriate. We have to look at it carefully. It's a very big situation," Trump said, adding that if the move does happen, it would most likely be announced on Monday after he's sworn in.

Though the move to block the app is set to begin this Sunday, it's been reported that President Biden isn't planning on enforcing the law when it does – meaning that what would happen next would be up to Trump. Though he failed to force a sale of the app in 2020, Trump has warmed up to the idea of keeping TikTok around. In late December 2024, Trump asked the Supreme Court to put a stay on the law taking effect. After he's sworn in, Trump could ask the Justice Department not to enforce the law or possibly issue an Executive Order suspending the enforcement for 60 to 90 days. Here's a look at the statement that TikTok released on Friday night, followed by a video reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision from earlier today:

Statement on Possible Shutdown The statements issued today by both the Biden White House and the Department of Justice have failed to provide the necessary clarity and assurance to the service providers that are integral to maintaining TikTok's availability to over 170 million… — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) January 18, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, TikTok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community," the justices wrote in an unsigned opinion on their unanimous decision. "But Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok's data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary. For the foregoing reasons, we conclude that the challenged provisions do not violate petitioners' First Amendment rights." Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote an opinion concurring in part and concurring in the judgment, while Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote an opinion concurring in the judgment.

