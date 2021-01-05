Timeless Team Needs Clockblockers to Unite Once More for Great Cause

It's been a little over two years since Clockblockers everywhere were getting ready to say goodbye to Abigail Spencer's (True Detective) Lucy, Matt Lanter's (The Mandalorian) Wyatt, Malcolm Barrett's (Preacher) Rufus, Sakina Jaffrey's (House of Cards) Denise, Claudia Doumit's (The Boys) Jiya, Goran Višnjić's (ER) Flynn, and the rest of the "Timeless Team" in December 2018's two-part, two-hour series finale "The Miracle of Christmas." Now, Lanter, Barrett, Jaffrey, Višnjić, Paterson Joseph (Peep Show) aka Connor Mason, and series co-creator Shawn Ryan (The Shield) are teaming up again for a great cause- and they need your help.

On Saturday, January 23, at 7 pm ET, Clockblockers will have the chance to gather once more for "Clockblockers Unite: a TIMELESS Evening." Over the course of the once-in-a-lifetime event, virtual attendees will be treated to a reading of Season 2 episode "Hollywoodland" with brand new material written specifically for this event and this read. Following the read, the panelists will take part in a moderated discussion along with (you guessed it) questions from the fanbase. But the best part? You'll be helping out Feeding America to help feed millions of people across the country (more on that below)- so to make a donation (donations of $100 or more receive a special limited edition gift) and secure a spot for the Play-PerView-streaming event, head over here for more details.

Formally named in 2008 but with a history that dates back to the beginnings of food banks in the 1960s, Feeding America is the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. With donations and support from businesses, government organizations, and individuals, the Feeding America network of food banks, pantries, and meal programs serve virtually every community in the United States — 40 million people, including 12 million children and 7 million seniors. The Feeding America network provides over 4.3 billion meals annually, helping 1 in 7 Americans facing hunger live more secure and stable lives. To learn more and to make a donation, check out their main website here– but don't listen to us. Check out what Timeless co-creator Eric Kripke has to say about the event: