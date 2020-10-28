Titans: Brenton Thwaites, Boris Mojsovski Share COVID-Safe Set Smiles

Now that the internet buzz over the debut of Titans star Curran Walters's Red Hood look has simmered down a bit, there's the matter of actually filming and the third season and getting it ready for a 2021 premiere. That's where director of photography and cinematographer Boris Mojsovski (Season 2, Episode 9 "Atonement" director) comes in, once again serving as a one-man public relations machine for the series. So far, Mojsovski has taken us behind the scenes to show fans how the production is adjusting to new COVID health and safety protocols. Along the way, we've gotten a glimpse of Walters in action, as well as fellow cast member Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall aka Hawk) and director Millicent Shelton.

This time around, Mojsovski is sharing set greetings with none other than Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson aka Nightwing) by his side. Clearly, Mojsovski is a fan of Thwaites as you can see in the post below and it sounds like some serious filmmaking talk was going on between scenes. Our favorite part? Seeing a little "normalcy" return in the midst of these otherwise righteously not-normal times:

EP Greg Walker is interested in digging into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage." As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that and aspect of her story that they will "absolutely" explore.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), and Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.