Titans: Damaris Lewis's New Season 3 Blackfire Costume Revealed

It began yesterday with Team LJ Supersuits (the fine folks behind Curran Walters' Jason Todd/Red Hood and Anna Diop's new Starfire costumes), and then Costume Concept Artist Gina DeDomenico and HBO Max's Titans star Damaris Lewis got in on the game- and now here we are! Of course, if you've been following us over the past 24-hours then you know viewers have been getting "puzzle pieces" posted offering them a look at Lewis's new Blackfire costume and look for the third season. But the time for puzzles and teases are over- here's a look at what fans can expect from Blackfire's upgrade:

Executive producer Greg Walker wants fans of Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), and Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.