Titans: New Piece in HBO Max's Starfire Season 3 Reveal Puzzle Posted

HBO Max's Titans dropped an announcement teaser on Saturday that something was going to be revealed on Monday, November 23, and it looks like that "something" is going to be the reveal of Kory aka Starfire's (Anna Diop) third-season look (similar to how Curran Walters' Jason Todd/Red Hood look was rolled out). Along with the news came a preview of what Starfire's look will be for the upcoming season there was a "puzzle piece" showing a portion of what the costume concept art will reveal. Well, as was promised during the initial news drop? There's another piece to this puzzle.

As promised, here's a look at the second piece in the Starfire reveal puzzle courtesy of Gina DeDomenico, the concept artist who worked with costume designer Laura Jean Shannon (from Team LJ Supersuits) on the look that the Titan will be sporting this season (with a tease for a possible third clue). Following that, a look back at the first puzzle piece from earlier in the day:

The third season of HBO Max's Titans will see some serious changes for the series aside from Walters's turn as Jason "Red Hood" Todd, with the action shifting to Gotham and Dr. Jonathan Crane (and Scarecrow?) and Commissioner Barbara Gordon entering the scene. Of course, there's also that matter of a certain "dead" Titan making a return. Executive producer Greg Walker wants to dig into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections.

"It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that and aspect of her story that they will "absolutely" explore.

Walker also wants fans of Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), and Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.