Titans S04: Joseph Morgan Just Wants to Focus on "Annihilating" Heroes

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with HBO Max's Titans Season 4, Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood) was teasing that some filming "mayhem" was on the way and took part in an Instagram "blood"-tasting exercise (check it out here). This time around, Morgan's getting his day started with a tweet talking about how the day is going to be "super." Well, we're assuming folks were fired up post-San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) and hit Morgan up with a wave of questions, comments, and/or complaints about when they'll learn more about the upcoming season because he followed that up with a heads-up to everyone. "I have no knowledge or control over when trailers, posters, or photos are released," Morgan wrote in a second tweet. "I don't know when the series airs either. I'm just focusing on annihilating the Titans. Give me a break!"

Now here's a look at Morgan's morning messages to the Twitterverse:

I have no knowledge or control over when trailers, posters or photos are released. I don't know when the series airs either. I'm just focusing on annihilating the Titans. Give me a break! #DCTitans — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) July 25, 2022 Show Full Tweet

UPDATE: We now have a Twitter voice message update from Morgan from the set:

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r).

Morgan is joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo). Morgan's Sebastian Sanger aka Brother Blood is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett aka Mother Mayhem is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it.

Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.