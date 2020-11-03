Titans Season 3 Cinematographer Shares Look at Anna Diop's Starfire

We can't help but think that Titans director of photography and cinematographer Boris Mojsovski (Season 2, Episode 9 "Atonement" director) knew the fanbase needed a brief distraction from all of the election day stress, and it was definitely the kind of "distraction" that fans have been waiting for. Following up on his, director Millicent Shelton (Hunters, The Walking Dead), and the production team's adventures in Toronto's first official snowfall, Mosjsovski followed up on spending time with Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson aka Nightwing) with a first look at none other than Anna Diop's Koriand'r aka Kory Anders aka Starfire (who looks to have some serious sisterly issues to contend with this season, also).

So take a minute and down-shift your brain into "geek gear" and enjoy this first-look behind the scenes on the third season's production:

The third season of HBO Max's Titans will see some serious changes for the series aside from Curran Walters's turn as Jason "Red Hood" Todd, with the action shifting to Gotham and Dr. Jonathan Crane (and Scarecrow?) and Commissioner Barbara Gordon entering the scene. Of course, there's also that matter of a certain "dead" Titan making a return. EP Greg Walker wants to dig into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections.

"It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that and aspect of her story that they will "absolutely" explore.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), and Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.