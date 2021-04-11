Titans Season 3: Jay Lycurgo, Curran Walters & Ryan Potter Dig Peaches

When it comes to covering series currently in production, we try to divide our coverage between the factual and informative, and the more personal, behind-the-scenes, folks-being-folks moments that fans like to see. When it comes to the production of the third season of HBO Max's Titans, we've been enjoying the best of both worlds. For the former, we've had DoP Boris Mojsovski guiding us through production with looks at location scouting, shot set-up, cast members on set, and the episode filming timeline. With the latter, we have a perfect example in a recent post from Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake / Robin?). Taking to Instagram, Lycurgo first shared a selfie with a caption offering a teaser for what's to come: "Pretty Dancing." And from there, the actor offered an example of some- accompanied by co-stars Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood) and Ryan Potter (Garfield Logan / Beast Boy) and to the tune of Justin Bieber's "Peaches" (ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon).

Here's a look at Lycurgo's post from late Saturday night, with an intro image to enjoy before "Step Up: DCU" starts:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lycurgo (@jaylycurgo)

For the third season, executive producer Greg Walker wants to dig into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns from the land of the dearly departed this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that aspect of her story that they will "absolutely explore.

Walker also wants fans of Anna Diop's Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), and Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.