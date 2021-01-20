Just yesterday, we learned that Savannah Welch (History Channel's Six) would be taking on the role of Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon as the action shifts to Batman's stomping grounds when the third season of HBO Max's Titans debuts. But she's not alone, with Curran Walters' Jason Todd throwing off the Robin mantle to become the Red Hood and Dr. Jonathan Crane (and Scarecrow?) also expected to make his presence known. Now, cinematographer/director of photography Boris Mojsovski is back offering viewers updates as the production resumes from the holiday break. In the following Instagram post, Mojsovski shares a look at filming – with a focus on the sights and sounds of their faux urban landscape. One thing that caught our eye: a small glimpse of what looks like a really sweet car that has us wondering if it's Jason's car. The reason why we're putting that out there? Walters posted an image of the first photo in his Instagram Stories- would be a pretty sweet way to get around.

Here's a look at Mojsovski's post, which also includes an anecdote that seems eerily appropriate even when you're filming in the fictional crime-ridden city of Gotham:

Along with everything else mentioned previously, executive producer Greg Walker also wants to dig into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns from the land of the dearly departed this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that and aspect of her story that they will "absolutely explore.

Walker also wants fans of Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

