Titans Star Savannah Welch Shares Look at Season 3 Stunt Drill Work

The third season of HBO Max's Titans will be bringing a huge bucket's worth of change with it when it premieres. Along with major costume upgrades for Curran Walters (Jason Todd), Anna Diop (Starfire), and Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), the major action shifts to Gotham as Jason adopts the Red Hood persona, Dr. Jonathan Crane (and Scarecrow?) enter the scene, and Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon will be entering the scene. Played by Savannah Welch (Six), Barbara once patrolled the streets of Gotham as Batgirl until she was shot and paralyzed by the Joker (sound familiar?), and now uses a wheelchair. Though maintaining a combative relationship with Bruce Wayne, Barbara's life gets more complicated when Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) returns to Gotham- rekindling their old romance and starting a new crime-fighting partnership.

In the video you're about to see that was posted by Welch, you'll quickly understand why we're hoping Barbara's relationship with Bruce wasn't this "combative" because Welch is going through some serious kick-ass training paces. Welch also tags Mustafa Bulut, Emmanuel Manzanares, and Brendon Huor in appreciation for helping her get set with stunt training and fight coordination:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Rose Welch (@savannahwelch)

This season, executive producer Greg Walker wants to dig into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns from the land of the dearly departed this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that and aspect of her story that they will "absolutely explore.

Walker also wants fans of Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), and Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.