Titans: What's a Little Toronto Snow to the Season 3 Production Team?

Now that we've waved goodbye to both the Halloween weekend and the month of October (boo!), it's time to get back to business before the holiday comes crashing down upon us later this month. For Titans director of photography and cinematographer Boris Mojsovski (Season 2, Episode 9 "Atonement" director), director Millicent Shelton (Hunters, The Walking Dead), and the production team, that means heading outside for filming- and to appreciate Toronto's first official snow. We're thinking maybe it's because they were feeling left out and didn't want Eliza Clark and the production team behind FX on Hulu's Y: The Last Man to hog all of the snowy "fun"?

Here's a look at the images Mojsovski posted on Instagram earlier today:

The third season of HBO Max's Titans will see some serious changes for the series aside from Curran Walters's turn as Jason "Red Hood" Todd, with the action shifting to Gotham and Dr. Jonathan Crane (and Scarecrow?) and Commissioner Barbara Gordon entering the scene. Of course, there's also that matter of a certain "dead" Titan making a return. EP Greg Walker wants to dig into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections.

"It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that and aspect of her story that they will "absolutely" explore.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), and Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.