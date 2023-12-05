Posted in: Fox, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: christmas, fox, preview, TMZ

TMZ Shares Naughty-or-Nice List In "Merry Elfin' Christmas" Special

TMZ & FOX are set for tonight's "Merry Elfin’ Christmas," offering a look back at the most memorable 2023 moments from a unique perspective.

MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays event features a $25,000 grand prize.

FOX's Animation Domination presents new holiday episodes of The Simpsons and more.

For the sake of our sanity this holiday season, we made a deal with ourselves that for every one or two traditional holiday events we cover (like the lighting of the Christmas Tree in NYC's Rockefeller Center), we're going to include coverage of something that wouldn't be on most folks' radar. In this case, FOX and the folks over at TMZ have a special running tonight that you might want to check out. During TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas, Harvey Levin, the TMZ team, and some familiar faces (like Tiffany Haddish & Shaquille O'Neal) unwrap some light-hearted laughs and fond memories as they look back at the top stories from the past year. But just in case you need more convincing…

Here's a look at the promo trailer that was released for FOX's TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas, set to hit screens in a few hours (and running from 9-10 pm ET/PT). Following that, we have a look at what else FOX has lined up for the holiday season:

MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays – In this all-new two-night event, Gordon Ramsay welcomes nine young culinary contestants to cook up seasonal delights themed to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Lunar New Year, and more. Judges Gordon Ramsay, his daughter Tilly Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Daphne Oz will crown a winner, who takes home the ultimate holiday gift: a $25,000 grand prize, a Viking Kitchen package, and one-of-a-kind MasterChefsnow globe trophy. And this holiday season, each junior chef will leave with a kitchen-related prize, including a Viking Kitchen package for the runner-up. MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays will spice up the season on Sunday, December 10 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) and Monday, December 11 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

The Masked Singer Holiday Sing-Along – Holiday splendor and masked merriment collide on Tuesday, December 12 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT)in this beloved yuletide special featuring all-new jaw-dropping surprise performances from Season 10 contestants, spectacular sing-along fun from Masked Singer alumni and The Masked Singer carolers: Nick Cannon, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger. Celebrate the holidays with a look back at the best moments from the milestone 10th season, all leading into the can't-miss final two episodes!

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular – Will Arnett hosts this second annual, holiday-themed event special, airing Monday, December 18 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) and Tuesday, December 19 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). The two-night event will shake up the season like a snow globe with unpredictable twists and surprises as special guests NeNe Leakes, Marshawn Lynch, Kelly Osbourne and Rob Riggle pair up with fan-favorite former contestants – David Guedes (Season 3), Caleb Schilling (Season 2), Krystle Starr (Season 1) and Randall Wilson (Season 2) – to compete in ingenious holiday-themed challenges for charities of their choice. The perennial favorite will also return to FOX for its third installment in December 2024.

FOX Animation Domination – FOX's animated fan favorites celebrate the season with all-new holiday episodes, starting with a special Thanksgiving episode of The Simpsons, airing Sunday, November 19 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT), and on Sunday, December 17 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), a full hour of holiday fun with Bob's Burgers and Family Guy.

