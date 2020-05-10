TNA Champion Moose Wants to Fight Tom Segura Over Wrestling Comments

Another day, another war of words on Twitter between comedian Tom Segura and the wrestling community. In the latest spat, Impact Wrestling's Moose has challenged Segura to a fight to prove just how real wrestling is. Moose is currently the TNA World Champion after unearthing the old TNA Championship and bringing it out at Impact's latest PPV, Rebellion, even though the actual Impact Wrestling World Champion is Tessa Blanchard. So yeah, in retrospect, that doesn't lend a lot of credibility to Moose's cause.

In any case, Segura has been roasting wrestlers and wrestling fans for the past several days on his podcast, something exposed by former TMZ reporter Ryan Satin, currently a correspondent for WWE Backstage. Satin has been posting clips of Segura's podcast in an attempt to stir the pot and generate article material for his website, Pro Wrestling Sheet.

"Hey @tomsegura I'm the TNA HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION," Moose tweeted. "And I will also beat your ass in under a minute. BOTH STATEMENTS are very REAL." Segura, for his part, responded by apparently accepting the challenge, tweeting, "There are no such things as CHAMPIONS in your FAKE ASS SPORT! If you wanna do something real – get at me."

The more this feud continues, the more likely it seems that the only possible way to resolve it is with a pro wrestling match at an upcoming PPV event. Segura's working of wrestling fans and wrestlers alike has cemented him as one of the industry's top heels even though Segura has never stepped foot inside a ring. Impact Wrestling would probably be the perfect venue for such a thing as well, as the company has plenty of ridiculous characters with which Segura would fit in quite well. So will we see this feud pay off in the ring as all feuds are meant to, or will it continue to spin wheels on Twitter until it eventually dies out? At this point, we're really hoping for the former.