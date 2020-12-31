Tom Jones Has Already Had The Coronavirus Vaccine – Well He is 80

Appearing on New Year's Eve on Jools's Annual Hootenany on BBC2, Tom Jones told Jools Holland that he has already had the coronavirus vaccine,

After all, he is eighty. Apparently, it's one of the perks.

Jools' Annual Hootenanny is a TV show presented by musician and broadcaster Jools Holland on New Year's Eve as an end-of-year special edition of his series Later… with Jools Holland. It is generally broadcast between approximately 11pm on 31 December and between 1am and 2am the following morning in the United Kingdom on BBC Two.

Tom Jones has appeared a number of times on the show and, now that he's been vaccinated, will probably be turning up again.

The advance-recorded show features a Hogmanay party atmosphere with all the guests (drawn from across the world of showbusiness) and other guest audience members present, and the artists themselves getting involved alongside a variety of musical acts by the artists from various genres who perform both before and after midnight. There is a countdown to the midnight start of the New Year, followed by a traditional rendition of "Auld Lang Syne", often with the Pipes and Drums of the Scots Guards. Among the regular events of the evening is the spot where Holland asks actor and comedian Rowland Rivron his predictions for the year ahead/his New Year's resolutions. Editions also feature a white-suited man with a clock for a face named Father Time or Clockman.

Jools Holland was also able to ascertain that it was a legitimate jab. Always worth checking.

Good to hear, Tom.

Usually filmed earlier in the year, this year has seen pandemic measures and, since Tom Jones has already been vaccinated, filmed a lot closer to broadcast time than usual. Comedian Richard Herring has talked about the experience of watching yourself having a good time in the celebrity TV audience of the show, in New Year's eve, when you are actually alone and watching in your underwear, drinking and snacking on sweets. Not quite the glamour the show conveys.

In Britain, we are about to hit midnight, so a happy New Year to you all, and let's not let Tom Jones hog all the vaccines in 2021, right?: