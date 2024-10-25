Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Lara Croft, Tomb raider

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2 Set; Details Released

Netflix's Hayley Atwell-starring Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will be back for Season 2. Here's an overview of what you can expect.

Legendary Television and Netflix announced earlier today that Hayley Atwell -starring Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will be back for another season of adventuring – and they even released details and an overview of what viewers can expect. With the season set to spotlight Croft's continuing journey from experienced rookie to world-traveling expert in her field, here's the logline that Netflix shared for the animated series return:

When adventurer Lara Croft discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam to retrieve the precious artifacts. Lara's thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodges the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine.

"So Season 1, thematically, is about Lara embracing how her dad dealt with grief, which was isolating. When we meet Lara, she's very isolated … As we get into Season 2, we're trying to build Lara's team over the course of the show, so she goes from isolated hero who only wants to do things on her own — a lone wolf — to realizing, 'Actually, I have this really cool team behind me,'" shared Showrunner Tasha Huo, discussing the themes that will be in play during Season 2.

From Legendary Television, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is executive produced and written by Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja). Executive producers include dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog, Life is Strange), along with Timothy I. Stevenson; Jacob Robinson (Skull Island) under his company Tractor Pants; Dallas Dickinson and Noah Hughes for Crystal Dynamics; and Howard Bliss and Jen Chambers. Powerhouse Animation is the animation studio, with Brad Graeber serving as executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!